GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

State leaders to discuss Michigan's response to COVID-19

Legislative leaders, including Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, are expected to meet in Lansing Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. to discuss their next steps in improving the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and seeking bipartisan cooperation with Gov. Whitmer.

Detroit automakers push to restart plants within 2 weeks

Major U.S. automakers are planning to reopen North American factories within two weeks, potentially putting thousands of workers back on the assembly line as part of a gradual return to normality.

According to the Detroit Free Press, General Motors could be resuming production even soon than that. Employees would find out Wednesday morning when they are expected to return to work. The Freep said UAW members were told assembly lines could ramp up as early as next week.

►Read more here.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services reported Tuesday the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now at 44,397, and 4,179 people have died.

MDHHS's data revealed there were 447 new cases and 44 deaths on Tuesday, May 5. Eigth of the 44 deaths were from the most recent review of death records.

►See cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.