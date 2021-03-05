Coronavirus updates, May 7: State reports 2,758 daily cases, 30 deaths

Here are the COVID-19 updates for Friday, May 7.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,758 new daily cases and 30 deaths for Friday.

The death toll is now at 18,084 and 860,808 total cases have been recorded by the state.

Pfizer, BioNTech begin process seeking full FDA approval for COVID vaccine

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Friday announced they started the process to request full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their mRNA coronavirus vaccine.

The FDA has only given Emergency Use Authorization in December 2020 for the two-dose vaccine to be used on individuals 16 years of age and older. Since receiving the Emergency Use Authorization, more than 170 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered across the U.S.

When can kids get the COVID vaccine? Key meeting set for Wednesday

A federal vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to discuss whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by early next week.

Jalen Rose teams up with Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist meet with Fab Five star and former NBA player Jalen Rose yesterday in Detroit. The two are joining forces to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

They met at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, an open enrollment charter high school in northwest Detroit, that has been transformed into a community vaccination site.

Thursday's Cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,514 new daily cases and 115 deaths for Thursday. Of the deaths announced 92 were from a records review.

The death toll is now at 18,054 and 858,050 total cases have been recorded by the state.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.