Construction work starts back up
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order last week which allows construction and other jobs with a low risk of infection to resume work on Thursday, May 7.
This comes as a huge sigh of relief for construction companies across the state. But, it also means learning a new way of doing things. The state is requiring construction sites to adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection.
Wednesday's cases
In a Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 45,054 total cases of COVID-19 in the state and 4,250 deaths.
State recommendations for COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
