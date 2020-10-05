MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 382 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,138.

There were 25 deaths reported, which is the lowest since March 29. However, the daily death counts tend to drop on Sundays. The death toll has reached 4,551.

The latest data on recoveries is from Saturday, May 9. It shows that 22,686 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 2,138 positive cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute records 110 cases and three deaths.

Michigan started reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Testing data, which has a two-day lag, shows May 8 had 12,215 tests performed with 6.8% of them being positive. The rate of positive cases continues to drop as testing increases.

There are 1,437 COVID-19 patients within hospitals with 536 on ventilators and 674 in critical care.

Michigan's case fatality rate is 10%, but health officials say this will likely decline as testing of people with mild symptoms becomes more widely available.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report."

All residents at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans to be tested for COVID-19

The Kent County Health Department is working with the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans to test all of the residents for COVID-19.

To date, three residents and six staff members at the veterans home have tested positive for the virus. All three residents are being cared for in the isolation unit, and the staff members are quarantining.

There are about 200 veterans living at the long-term care facility located at 3000 Monroe Ave. NE, which is operated by the Michigan Veterans Affairs. The state says it will test all of residents on Sunday, then all of the staff will be tested later in the week.

Saturday's numbers

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 430 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,756.

There were 133 deaths reported, which includes 67 additional deaths from a regular review of death certificate data. The death toll has reached 4,526.

The latest data on recoveries is from Saturday, May 9. It shows that 22,686 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

