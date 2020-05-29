Coronavirus updates, May 29: Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Here are the live updates on for Friday, May 29.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are set to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Diocese of Grand Rapids resumes in-person mass

For the first time in two months the Diocese of Grand Rapids is allowing in-person mass, starting Friday, May 29.

Parishes will have a capacity limit of 25%. Pews will be taped off to enforce social distancing and anyone over the age of two will have to wear a mask.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 56,014.

There were 38 daily deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is now 5,372. The deaths announced today includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.