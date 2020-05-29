Coronavirus updates, May 29: Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are set to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Diocese of Grand Rapids resumes in-person mass
For the first time in two months the Diocese of Grand Rapids is allowing in-person mass, starting Friday, May 29.
Parishes will have a capacity limit of 25%. Pews will be taped off to enforce social distancing and anyone over the age of two will have to wear a mask.
Thursday's cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 56,014.
There were 38 daily deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is now 5,372. The deaths announced today includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
State recommendations for COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
