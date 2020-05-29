x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates, May 29: Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Here are the live updates on for Friday, May 29.
Credit: WZZM/CDC

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan. 

Whitmer to give update at 3 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are set to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. on Friday. 

Diocese of Grand Rapids resumes in-person mass

For the first time in two months the Diocese of Grand Rapids is allowing in-person mass, starting Friday, May 29. 

Parishes will have a capacity limit of 25%. Pews will be taped off to enforce social distancing and anyone over the age of two will have to wear a mask.

Read more here.

Thursday's cases 

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 406 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 56,014. 

There were 38 daily deaths recorded; the statewide death toll is now 5,372. The deaths announced today includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

See cumulative data here.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:  

  • Fever  
  • Cough  
  • Shortness of breath 
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:  

  • If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer. 
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.     
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.    
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick.    
  • If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.    
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

