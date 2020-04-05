MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan Veteran Homes confirms 3 COVID-19 cases

One resident and two staff members at Michigan Veteran Homes have tested positive for COVID-19, officials at Michigan Veteran Homes confirmed Monday. The resident was placed in the facility's isolation unit.

The facility said it's started a strict screening process (health questionnaire and temperature check) for all individuals that enter. Additionally, the Homes are closed to visitors and communal dining and activities have been halted.

"We have also implemented a face mask policy for all staff, in addition to following all other necessary resident and personal health safety measures," said in a statement. "Those staff working on the isolation unit are following all the recommended processes for providing care to an individual with COVID-19 and have access to all the necessary PPE to protect themselves and the resident."

Sunday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 547 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. This brings the total to 43,754.

There were 29 deaths recorded, which is the lowest increase since 21 deaths were reported on March 29. The death toll has reached 4,049.

The state health department is updating the number of recoveries on Saturdays. The latest data from Saturday, May 2 shows that 15,659 people have recovered from the virus in Michigan. This nearly double the 8,342 recoveries from last Saturday. A recovery is counted as a confirmed COVID-19 patient who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

