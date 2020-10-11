Coronavirus updates, Nov. 10: Schools throughout West Michigan transition to virtual learning

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Nov. 10.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

West Michigan hospitals nearing capacity as COVID-19 cases rise

Spectrum Health -- which includes all hospitals in their system -- is at 75% capacity. Mercy Health is at 63.5% capacity, that includes other hospitals in Michigan that are part of the Trinity Health System.

Metro Health is at 79.3% capacity, Holland Community Hospital is at 90% capacity, and North Ottawa Hospital in Grand Haven is at 40% capacity.

All of the hospitals in West Michigan communicate daily. If one hospital is full, they work on transferring patients to another hospital to help each other.

And while there is a plan in place for potential field hospitals, right now area hospitals say they are able to handle the current rise in COVID-19 patients.

2 Grand Haven schools to go virtual through Thanksgiving

Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced Tuesday that two of its schools will be closing due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

The school district notified community members that all students at Lakeshore Middle School (LMS) and Grand Haven High School (GHHS) will transition to online instruction beginning Friday, Nov. 13. Students are expected to return to the physical classroom on Monday, Nov. 30.

Kelloggsville Publics Schools going virtual until Nov. 30

Kelloggsville Public Schools will be returning to 100% virtual learning for the next two weeks.

In a letter to parents, the district said students that were attending school in the traditional classroom setting are going to move to online instruction due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The district said it has identified "many more" students and staff with COVID-19-like symptoms as well. It was not clear in the letter how many students or staff are suffering from symptoms or if the school has any confirmed cases.

East Kentwood High School going virtual for two weeks after 9 new cases of COVID-19

Kentwood Public Schools announced Monday that the East Kentwood High School and Freshman building will going 100% virtual following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The district said they were notified of nine new positive COVID-19 cases from the high school and/or freshman building, and five of those were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

All East Kentwood students in grades 9-12 will move to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 20. During this period, the health department will help the district conduct contact tracing and the school buildings will be deep cleaned.

Sunday & Monday cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,010 cases from Sunday and Monday, which is an average of 4,505 cases a day. The total number of cases has reached 216,804.

There were 62 deaths recorded over the two-day period, bringing the death toll to 7,640.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

