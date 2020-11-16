Coronavirus updates, Nov. 16: Michigan records over 12,000 cases of COVID as death toll surpasses 8,000

Here are the live updates for Monday, Nov. 16

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Monday cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a two day total of 12,763 cases Monday. The total number of cases has reached 264,576.

There were 55 deaths recorded. The deaths announced today includes 55 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll now stands at 8,049.

According to the state, today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Nov. 14

Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is about 6381 per day.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Nov. 13. It shows that 138,862 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 3,072 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 272 patients on ventilators as of Nov. 13.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.





Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine almost 95% effective

Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.

Whitmer, MDHHS issues 3-week epidemic order limiting gatherings, closing dine-in at restaurants

The new emergency order enacts a three-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Under this order, indoor residential gatherings are limited to two households at any one time.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place. Retail shopping, public transit, and hair salons and barbershops are all open.

Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will be closed. Professional and college sports may continue without spectators, however, all other organized sports must stop. Under the order, colleges and high schools are ordered to proceed with remote learning only, ending in-person classes. In-person K-8 schooling may continue.

The order takes effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

MHSAA suspends fall tournaments, winter sports following state's 3-week pause

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has suspended its Fall tournaments for girls volleyball, girls swimming & diving and football, and all winter practices and competitions scheduled to begin over the next three weeks following the state's announcement of a three-week pause in activity to limit the spread of COVID-19.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,072 cases Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 251,813.

There were 65 deaths recorded. The deaths announced today includes 36 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll now stands at 7,994.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

