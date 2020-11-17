Coronavirus updates, Nov. 17: Several West Michigan schools facing new outbreaks

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Nov. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

School Outbreaks: Several West Michigan Schools facing new outbreaks

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases data on school outbreaks every Monday. It defines an outbreak at an education institution has having two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school groups and are from two different households.

Case counts for school-related outbreaks also include those associated with before and after school programs, including school-sponsored sports.

Here's a county-by-county list:

ALLEGAN

Fennville High School

COVID-19 cases: 2

Students, staff, or both? Students

KENT

Godfrey Elementary School

COVID-19 cases: 3

Students, staff, or both? Both

Zinser Elementary School

COVID-19 cases: 6

Students, staff, or both? Both

Grand Rapids Christian High School

COVID-19 cases: 9

Students, staff, or both? Both

OTTAWA

Rose Park Christian School

COVID-19 cases: 2

Students, staff, or both? Students

Zeeland Christian School

COVID-19 cases: 2

Students, staff, or both? Both

Spring Lake High School

COVID-19 cases: 2

Students, staff, or both? Students

Holland Christian High School

COVID-19 cases: 4

Students, staff, or both? Students

Coopersville High School

COVID-19 cases 2

Students, staff, or both? Students

Sunday and Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined total of 12,763 cases on Monday. The total number of cases has reached 264,576.

There were 55 deaths recorded. The deaths announced today includes 55 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll now stands at 8,049.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

