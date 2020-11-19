Coronavirus updates, Nov. 19: Spectrum Health to provide COVID-19 update

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Nov. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Spectrum Health to provide COVID-19 update

Spectrum Health is expected to provide a COVID-19 update to the community Thursday afternoon.

Topics will include positivity rates, testing, capacity and staffing, safety behaviors, what actions the community can take and more.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Oxford, AstraZeneca scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.

Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca. Scientists are waiting for the results of phase III trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,772 cases Wednesday. The total number of cases has reached 277,806 .

There were 62 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 8,190.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

