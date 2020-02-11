Coronavirus updates, Nov. 2: Contact-tracing rules for restaurants, bars go into effect Monday

Here are the live updates for Monday, Nov. 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Contact-tracing rules for restaurants, bars go into effect Monday

Last week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings and dining. Indoor venues without fixed seating must limit gatherings such as weddings, parties and banquets to no more than 50 people — down from a maximum of 500.

Starting Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars must get customers' names and phone numbers for contract-tracing purposes -- and no more than six people can sit at a table.

The state said indoor settings are as much as 20 times more likely to drive COVID-19 outbreaks than outdoor settings. It also recommended that people keep their voices down at social events, warning that shouting or cheering can increase the virus in the air by up to 30 times.

Schools adjust schedules amid rise of COVID-19 outbreaks

West Michigan schools continue to adjust their schedules in wake of COVID-19 outbreaks. East Kentwood and Lowell high schools return to in-person learning Monday. Both schools were virtual last week due to rising COVID-19 cases. Zeeland East and Zeeland West are virtual this week after a reported outbreak.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,792 daily cases of coronavirus Saturday, making the total 179,180.

There were 31 deaths recorded, which included 20 from a review of death certificate data.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

