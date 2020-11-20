Coronavirus updates, Nov. 20: 9,779 daily cases reported, Kent Co. positivity rate over 15%

Here are the live updates for Friday, Nov. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,779 cases Friday. The total number of cases has reached 295,177.

There were 53 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 8,377.

Kent Co. Health Dept. issues public health warning as positivity rate surpass 15%

The Kent County Health Department issued a public health warning Friday, reporting the county has a community-wide positive rate of more than 15% and the average number of new daily cases has increased more than ten-fold over the past eight weeks.

The public health warning will remain in effect until the 14-day total incidence of new cases per 100,000 of population is less than 350 (or approximately 165 new cases per day) and the seven-day average positivity rate of new tests is trending downward.

KCHD said people should expect the warning to likely continue through Jan. 15, 2021 at the earliest.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,592 cases Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 285,398.

There were 134 deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 8,324. The deaths announced today includes 61 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.