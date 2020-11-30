Coronavirus updates, Nov. 30: State reports over 10,000 new cases and 98 deaths

Here are the live updates for Monday, Nov. 30

MICHIGAN, USA — Sunday's & Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,428 cases Monday. The total number of cases has reached 360,449. Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the state health department since Saturday, Nov. 28. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.

There were 98 deaths recorded. The death toll is now 9,134 .

The latest data on recoveries is from Wednesday, Nov. 25. It shows that 165,269 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 4,068 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 472 patients on ventilators as of Nov. 27.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.





ShowSpan cancels 3 early 2021 shows due to COVID-19 concerns

ShowSpan, Inc., Michigan’s premier producer of consumer shows, announced Monday the cancellation of three early-season shows due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The affected shows were going to take place at DeVos Place. They include the following:

Remodeling & New Homes Show: Jan. 15-17

Jan. 15-17 Camper, Travel & RV Show: Jan. 21-24

Jan. 21-24 Michigan International Auto Show: Feb. 4-7

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,080 cases Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 350,021.

There were 103 deaths recorded, including 70 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is now 9,036.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

