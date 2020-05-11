Coronavirus updates, Nov. 5: Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Nov. 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update at 1:15 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

New COVID-19 testing site opening in Grand Rapids

MDHHS is opening a new Neighborhood Testing Site in Grand Rapids Thursday, bringing the total number of community sites offering COVID-19 testing to 21. The state health department is working with community partners including churches, community colleges and nonprofit organizations to launch the sites.

The site is located at Garfield Park Gym, 2111 Madison Avenue SE. It will offer testing Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing sites are offering saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1,” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised.

Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest.

Test results can be obtained via phone, email or by logging into the results portal.

Wednesday's cases

On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,101 new COVID-19 cases, a new record of the daily case count total. The total number of cases in the state is now 192,096.

There were 19 deaths reported. The death toll has reached 7,419.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

