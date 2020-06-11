Coronavirus updates, Nov. 6: Michigan surpasses 200,000 cases of COVID-19

Here are the live updates for Friday, Nov. 6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,763 daily cases of COVID-19 Friday, putting the state total at 201,569.

There were 43 deaths recorded Friday. The death toll has reached 7,513.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 30. It shows that 121,093 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are rising this week. There are 2,411 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 202 patients on ventilators as of Nov. 6.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Local hospitals nearing capacity as COVID-19 in patients increase

MDHHS issues guidance to help keep workplaces safe

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released recommendations for employers on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces.

The state is currently experiencing 261 cases per million people per day, more than double from last month. Percent positivity has increased to 7.5% from 5.5% a week ago. Hospitalizations, which tend to appear two to four weeks after cases, have been rising over the past five weeks.

Currently, there are 28 documented COVID-19 outbreaks in an office setting and the number of new outbreaks reported continue to increase weekly. Office settings make up 5% of all documented outbreaks, and 7% of new outbreaks identified in the last week. Additionally, 8.3% of current outbreaks are in manufacturing and construction and 33% of those were first identified in the last week.

Thursday's cases

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,710 new COVID-19 cases, a new record of the daily case count total. The total number of cases in the state is now 197,806.

There were 51 deaths reported. The death toll has reached 7,470.

The deaths announced today includes 26 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

