Coronavirus updates, Nov. 9: More than 240 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at Spectrum

More than 240 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized at Spectrum

According to the Spectrum Health COVID-19 dashboard, 242 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus -- surpassing the previous record set. Spectrum also reported that 58 employees have tested positive. More than 1,300 employees have tested positive in total.

Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.

Monday's announcement doesn't mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.

Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported another record-high number of daily cases Saturday. The state recorded 6,225 cases of COVID-19, going beyond Thursday's record of 5,710.

The total number of cases is 207,794.

These high case counts also come as the state recorded the highest rate of testing, with over 75,000 diagnostic tests being performed on Friday. However, that is paired with a 7-day positivity rate of 9% and increasing hospitalizations statewide.

There were 65 deaths recorded Saturday, but 42 came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is 7,578.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

