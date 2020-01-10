Coronavirus updates, Oct. 1: 125,578 confirmed cases in Michigan

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Oct. 1

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 125,578.

There were 19 deaths recorded, 11 of which were identified after Vital Records review. The death toll is now 6,781.

GVSU's 'stay in place' order expires Thursday, officials issue second order through Oct. 16



Grand Valley State University's 'stay in place' order for all students living on or off campus in Allendale will expire Thursday night. Officials have announced that a second order will go into effect starting at 12:00 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The university issued the original 'stay in place' order two weeks ago amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Just before the order, GVSU reported the biggest COVID-19 school outbreak in state. The first stay at home order started on Sept. 17 and will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said in a release Friday that it has been conducting surveillance of COVID-19 cases at GVSU and seen improvements. The number of active cases on campus has steadily been going down over the last few weeks. According to GVSU's data dashboard, there are 122 active cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate over the last seven days has been under 1%.

o continue a downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases, the OCDPH health officer is issuing a “Staying Safe” Order that will begin October 2, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. and continue through October 16 at 11:59 p.m.

More fans allowed at high school sporting events beginning Oct. 9

The MHSAA announced Wednesday that more fans and spectators will be allowed at indoor and outdoor sporting events beginning Oct. 9.

Under the Executive Order, events at indoor facilities can allow 20% of its maximum capacity for up to 500 spectators. Regions 6 and 8 can allow 25%.

Outdoor events can allow 30% of its maximum capacity for up to 1,000 people.

Outdoor events that do not have fixed or permanent seating, such as cross country or soccer, must maintain no more than 30 spectators per 1,000 square feet of the facility.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.