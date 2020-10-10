Coronavirus updates, Oct. 10: Three possible public exposures reported at Little River Casino Resort

Here are the live updates for Saturday, Oct. 10

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Three possible public exposures reported at Little River Casino Resort

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) reported Saturday three possible COVID-19 exposures at Little River Casino Resort in Manistee.

The department said an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was on the property of Little River Casino Resort and was potentially contagious Oct. 2, 3 and 4.

Individuals who were at the Little River Casino Resort on any one of those days is asked to self-monitor for 14 days from the possible exposure date. Anyone self-monitoring should stay away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible, the department said.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,095 daily cases of coronavirus Friday, making the total 133,134.

There were seven deaths recorded, and the death toll is now 6,876.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

