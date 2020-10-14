Coronavirus updates, Oct. 14: Grand Rapids awarded $6.4M in coronavirus pandemic funding

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Grand Rapids awarded $6.4M in coronavirus pandemic funding

As part of the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Kent County has awarded $6,485,557.84 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the City of Grand Rapids for addressing the public health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city.

Kent County received $15 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, $10 million to be allocated proportionately to each municipality based on the number of COVID-19 cases and $5 million based on population. The commission approved the grant.

Funds granted to Grand Rapids will be used toward public safety expenses incurred in May and June, which will also allow the use of funds on future expenses from the pandemic or budget amendments recommended by the Executive Office or the City’s Economic Resiliency and Recovery Team.

Grand Rapids' COVID-19 Response and Recovery update

City Manager Mark Washington and staff briefed the commission on a variety of topics related to COVID-19 response and recovery efforts by the City.

Emergency Manager Allison Farole reported, “We are definitely seeing an increase in cases of COVID within our community. At 2,003, this is the highest number of total active cases that we’ve seen so far. Let’s be very vigilant emphasizing the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands.”

The complete presentation slides can be found here.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,237 cases Tuesday. The total has reached 137,702.

There were 30 deaths recorded Tuesday, including 10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is now 6,928.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

