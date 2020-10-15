Coronavirus updates, Oct. 15: Free COVID-19 testing in Allegan County as cases double

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Oct. 15.

Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

State launches COVID-19 exposure app in Lansing area

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) and Michigan State University (MSU) launched a COVID-19 exposure notification app pilot program on MSU’s campus and for the surrounding community.

The app is a next step to help reduce the spread of the virus following increased testing and additional contact tracing efforts in Michigan.

MI COVID Alert is a voluntary, anonymous exposure notification smartphone app available for free. By submitting a non-identifying code provided by the public health department, app users with COVID-19 can confidentially alert students, faculty and staff, and others who may have also been exposed to the virus.

Free COVID-19 testing in Allegan County as cases double

According to the Allegan County Health Department, COVID-19 cases in the county have doubled in the past two weeks.

The health department has secured free COVID-19 testing, not antibody test, for individuals of any age and regardless of symptoms. Individuals under the age of 18 will need parent or guardian consent. No lab order is required for testing and an interpreter will be on site.

“About 1 in 5 Allegan County COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms yet they test positive,” states Health Officer Angelique Joynes, MPH, RN. “If you’ve been out and about within the community—either going to work or attending social gatherings, it would be a good idea to get tested. This can help avoid unintentionally spreading the illness to someone you care about.”

The testing events will be on the following Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Allegan County Transportation Building, located at 750 Airway Dr. in Allegan.

Saturday, October 24

Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 21

Saturday, December 5

Saturday, December 19

Individuals in need of transportation can call Allegan County Transportation (ACT) at 269-673-4229 before 12 p.m. the day before the event for no charge.

“In the past two weeks, 40 percent of Allegan County cases have an unknown source of infection, which leads us to believe it is community spread. We cannot let our guard down now,” Allegan County Medical Director Dr. Richard Tooker, MD said. “So mask up, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay home when feeling sick.”

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,359 cases Wednesday. The total has reached 139,061.

There were 13 deaths recorded Tuesday. The death toll is now 6,941.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

