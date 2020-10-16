Coronavirus updates, Oct. 16: Free COVID-19 testing in Holland Friday

Here are the live updates for Friday, Oct. 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Free COVID-19 testing in Holland Friday

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with the Michigan National Guard to provide free COVID-19 testing events all over the state, including one in Ottawa County.

There will be a testing site at the Holland Charter Township Fire Station 2, located at 12169 James St. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Free COVID-19 testing in Allegan County as cases double

According to the Allegan County Health Department, COVID-19 cases in the county have doubled in the past two weeks.

The health department has secured free COVID-19 testing, not antibody test, for individuals of any age and regardless of symptoms. Individuals under the age of 18 will need parent or guardian consent. No lab order is required for testing and an interpreter will be on site.

“About 1 in 5 Allegan County COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, meaning they have no symptoms yet they test positive,” states Health Officer Angelique Joynes, MPH, RN. “If you’ve been out and about within the community—either going to work or attending social gatherings, it would be a good idea to get tested. This can help avoid unintentionally spreading the illness to someone you care about.”

The testing events will be on the following Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Allegan County Transportation Building, located at 750 Airway Dr. in Allegan.

Saturday, October 24

Saturday, November 7

Saturday, November 21

Saturday, December 5

Saturday, December 19

Individuals in need of transportation can call Allegan County Transportation (ACT) at 269-673-4229 before 12 p.m. the day before the event for no charge.

“In the past two weeks, 40 percent of Allegan County cases have an unknown source of infection, which leads us to believe it is community spread. We cannot let our guard down now,” Allegan County Medical Director Dr. Richard Tooker, MD said. “So mask up, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay home when feeling sick.”

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,030 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday. This is the first time the state's daily case count has exceeded 2,000, and the highest single day increase.

The state explained this high daily case count, saying a data slowdown impacted the processing of lab results late Wednesday night. Thursday's case total includes cases that would have been in Wednesday's report.

The total number of cases is now 141,091.

There were 32 deaths recorded Thursday, but 21 came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,973.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

