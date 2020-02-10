Coronavirus updates, Oct. 2: GRPS closes administrative offices after positive COVID-19 case

Here are the live updates for Friday, Oct. 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

GRPS closes administrative offices on Franklin Campus after positive COVID-19 case

Grand Rapids Public Schools has closed the administrative offices on its Franklin Campus after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

According to GRPS spokesperson John Helmholdt, this is the third staff member to be COVID-19 positive. The two other incidents were of staff members at different Franklin campus buildings.

As a precautionary measure, Helmholdt said the Kent County Health Department provided guidance for the district to close Franklin campus, including 4H, Library Building, Campus ECC, and Rev. Lyman S. Parks Administration Building, Thursday evening and send any remaining staff home.

Franklin Campus closed again on Friday, Oct. 2 with staff expected to work remotely. Unless otherwise specified, the Kent County Health Department has indicated the Franklin Campus may reopen in-person on Monday, Oct. 5.

Health officials issue 'Staying Safe' order for GVSU through Oct. 16

Grand Valley State University's 'stay in place' order for all students living on or off campus in Allendale will expire Thursday night. Officials have announced that a second order will go into effect starting at 12:00 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said in a release Thursday that it has been conducting surveillance of COVID-19 cases at GVSU and seen improvements. The number of active cases on campus has steadily been going down over the last few weeks. According to GVSU's data dashboard, there are 122 active cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate over the last seven days has been under 1%.

To continue a downward trend of positive COVID-19 cases, the OCDPH health officer is issuing a “Staying Safe” Order that will begin October 2, 2020, at 12:00 a.m. and continue through October 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 891 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 125,578.

There were 19 deaths recorded, 11 of which were identified after Vital Records review. The death toll is now 6,781.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.