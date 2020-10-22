Coronavirus updates, Oct. 22: 1,873 new cases, 43 deaths reported

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Oct. 22.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Thursday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,873 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday. The total number of cases is now 152,862.

There were 43 deaths recorded, but 31 of those deaths were identified during a review of death records. The death toll has reached 7,129.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 16. It shows that 109,539 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 1,198 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 112 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 21.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

MSU cancels spring break, plans to offer more in-person classes

In a letter to the university community, Michigan State University's president gave details on how the school would handle the spring semester, which includes the cancelation of spring break and more in-person courses.

The spring semester will start as scheduled on Jan. 11 and the campus will have approximately 2,500 additional single-occupancy spaces available for students who want or need to live on campus.

Instead of a traditional spring break, MSU will have three midweek days without classes spread throughout the semester to provide breaks for the students.

MSU will also offer more in-person classes, focusing on courses that students need in order to graduate on time. In the fall, only about 40 in-person classes were offered, but that number will rise to roughly 400 classes in the spring.

Most classes still will be offered online only. Two weeks before the fall semester the university made the decision to switch to primarily remote learning and asked students to remain home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,597 daily cases of coronavirus Wednesday. The total number of cases is now 150,989.

There were 33 deaths recorded. The death toll has reached 7,086.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

