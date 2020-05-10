Coronavirus updates, Oct. 5: 1,407 cases, 15 deaths from Sunday and Monday

Here are the live updates for Monday, Oct. 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Sunday & Monday cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,407 cases from Sunday and Monday. This is an average of 703 cases per day. The total is now 128,923.

There were 15 deaths recorded on Sunday and Monday, making the total 6,816.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 2. It shows that 99,521 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 791 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 67 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 5.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

In the state's Saturday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,158 daily cases of coronavirus on Saturday, making the total 127,516.

There were 13 deaths recorded, with 11 of those coming from a review of death certificate data. The death toll has reached 6,801.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

