Coronavirus updates, Oct. 6: Kent County schools, health department partner for interactive COVID-19 dashboard

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Oct. 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Kent County schools, health department partner for interactive COVID-19 dashboard

Superintendents of the Kent Intermediate Superintendents’ Association, in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, released a public COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard is designed to keep parents and members of the public informed on the status of COVID-19 cases in their schools and districts.

The dashboard includes information on COVID-19 cases, those currently in isolation and the current number of outbreaks in schools (defined as two or more cases with a connection within the school). Users can also see if a case involves a staff or student and whether the student is onsite or part of a virtual program. COVID-19 data is made available through a partnership between Kent ISD and the Kent County Health Department.

The dashboard is available on the Kent ISD’s website.

Sunday & Monday cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,407 cases from Sunday and Monday. This is an average of 703 cases per day. The total is now 128,923.

There were 15 deaths recorded on Sunday and Monday, making the total 6,816.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

