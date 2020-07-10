Coronavirus updates, Oct. 7: State reports 1,016 daily cases, 9 new deaths

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Oct. 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,016 daily cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, making the total 130,842.

There were 9 deaths recorded; the death toll is now 6,847.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Oct. 2. It shows that 99,521 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 813 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 75 patients on ventilators as of Oct. 6.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools offering COVID-19 testing at schools

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is the first in West Michigan to offer rapid COVID-19 tests to students and staff with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The testing program is a pilot conducted in collaboration with the Kent County Health Department and Arctic Medical Laboratories.

There is no cost to students or families. Students or staff that are flagged by the daily health screener will be eligible for testing. Results become available within 24 hours.

2020 Grand Rapids Comic-Con canceled due to COVID-19

Grand Rapids Comic-Con announced on Facebook Tuesday that its 2020 event has been canceled.

The three-day event was scheduled to take place Nov. 13-15 at the DeVos Place. Convention organizers said the decision to cancel was a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the main event has been canceled, the organizers said they will be hosting multiple events in Grand Rapids over the next 12 months, with more information about upcoming shows coming soon.

The 2021 Grand Rapids Comic-Con is set to take place at the DeVos Place Nov. 12-14.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 903 daily cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making the total 129,826.

There were 22 deaths recorded, which included seven from a review of death certificates. The death toll is now 6,838.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

