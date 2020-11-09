Coronavirus updates, Sept. 11: 1,313 daily cases, 9 deaths

Here are the live updates for Friday, Sept. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,313 cases of COVID-19 Friday. The total is 110,832.

The death toll increased by nine. There have been a total of 6,578 deaths in Michigan.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Sept. 4. It shows that 80,678 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 577 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 75 on ventilators, and 165 in critical care as of Sept. 10.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Ottawa County

No cost diagnostic testing is available for anyone 5 years of age and older with or without symptoms. Parental/guardian consent is required for minors. No screening and no appointment are needed. Please bring a form of ID (e.g., state or country issued ID or paperwork with your name and address [bill, mail or paystub]).

Click for other regular testing locations in Ottawa County.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Allegan County

The Allegan County Health Department, Michigan National Guard, and MDHHS are partnering to provide COVID-19 testing next week.

The testing is available to individuals of any age, regardless of symptoms. Those under 18 will need parental/guardian consent. No lab orders are required to be tested. An interpreter will b e onsite and available.

The events will be on the following days and at the following locations:

Thursday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon : Friendship Wesleyan Church at 1285 102nd Ave., Plainwell

: Friendship Wesleyan Church at 1285 102nd Ave., Plainwell Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. : Gun Lake Tribe’s Public Safety Building at 2869 Mno Bmadzewen Dr., Shelbyville

: Gun Lake Tribe’s Public Safety Building at 2869 Mno Bmadzewen Dr., Shelbyville Thursday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon: Allegan County Human Services Building at 3255 122nd Ave., Allegan

Individuals in need of transportation can call Allegan County Transportation (ACT) at 269-673-4229 before 12 p.m. (noon) the day before the event for no charge.

In the event of severe weather, ACHD will cancel testing events for the protection of staff and residents. Please check the health department's Facebook or call their hotline at 269-686-4546 for any cancellation notices the day of the event.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 924 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday. The total number of cases is now 109,519.

There were 17 deaths recorded, but that included nine from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,569.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.