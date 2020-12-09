Coronavirus updates, Sept. 12: 692 daily cases; 13 deaths

Here are the live updates for Saturday, Sept. 12

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 692 daily cases of coronavirus Saturday, making the total 111,524.

The death toll increased by 13. There have been 6,591 total deaths in Michigan.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Sept. 4. It shows that 85,513 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 577 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 75 on ventilators, and 165 in critical care as of Sept. 10.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

MSU students asked to self-quarantine amid surge in positive COVID-19 cases

Students at Michigan State University are being asked to self-quarantine after a major surge in positive coronavirus cases associated with the university in the last three weeks.

Since Aug. 24, 342 people affiliated with the university have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release posted Saturday from Ingham County. As a result, all MSU students are being asked to self-quarantine immediately to contain the outbreak.

The recommended quarantine lasts 14 days, continuing until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Unfortunately, according to the news release, at least one third of those who newly tested positive for the virus went to parties or social gatherings, and at least one third of those social gatherings were associated with Greek Life.

Friday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,313 cases of COVID-19 Friday. The total is 110,832.

The death toll increased by nine. There have been a total of 6,578 deaths in Michigan.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

