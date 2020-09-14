Coronavirus updates, Sept. 14: COVID-19 testing site opening in Muskegon this week

Here are the live updates for Monday, Sept. 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

New COVID-19 testing in Muskegon opening this week

A new Neighborhood Testing Site is opening in Muskegon this week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“More than 1,500 Michiganders have been tested at one of the Neighborhood Testing Sites since they opened at the end of August, said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive. “We have worked to make these sites as accessible as possible to the communities most in need and encourage residents to take advantage of testing available right in their community.”

Testing site is located at Christ Temple Church, 412 East Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon. It's opens Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The hours will be Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Thursdays 12 – 7 p.m.

The site will offer saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised. Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced last week a change in the COVID-19 reporting schedule.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, data on cases, deaths and testing will be reported Monday through Saturday. MDHHS said weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Sunday and Monday data will both be reported on Mondays, including Labor Day.

Saturday's cases

In the state's Saturday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 692 daily cases of coronavirus Saturday, making the total 111,524.

The death toll increased by 13. There have been 6,591 total deaths in Michigan.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

