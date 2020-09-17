Coronavirus updates, Sept. 17: New COVID-19 drive-thu testing sites in Kent County

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Sept. 17

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

CVS adds two new COVID-19 testings site in Kent County

CVS Health announced Thursday it is doubling its drive-thru COVID-19 test sites to more than 4,000 across the U.S., with two new sites in Kent County opening Friday, Sept. 18.

The added test sites will be located at 3590 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids and 2375 28th Street SW in Wyoming.

CVS has also expanded testing to include children ages 12 and older, as schools reopen across the country. Testing is offered to insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs to patients.

A total of 31 new sites are opening across Michigan. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

State: 19 businesses totaled $51,400 in penalties for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) issued COVID-19 “general duty” citations to 19 different businesses with serious violations for failing to uphold safety and health workplace guidelines, potentially putting workers in harm’s way.

MIOSHA released the names and violations of those 19 businesses Thursday.

According to a press release, on-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined 19 companies allegedly committed serious violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Those precautions included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures and overall preparedness plans.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 680 daily cases of coronavirus. The total has reached 113,863.

There were 11 deaths recorded. The death toll is now at 6,623.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

