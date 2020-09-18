Coronavirus updates, Sept. 18: Michigan health insurers to continue providing no cost COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

Here are the live updates for Friday, Sept. 18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Michigan health insurers to continue providing no cost COVID-19 testing, treatment through 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced Friday that the state has secured agreements from nearly all of the state’s health insurers to waive all out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatments through the end of 2020, including copays, deductibles, and coinsurance. These agreements cover more than 92% of the commercial health insurance market in Michigan.

At least through year’s end, consumers with these individual and group health plans will not be charged cost-sharing for medically appropriate COVID-19-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, diagnostic testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medications and vaccines when they become available.

The insurers who have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

Aetna Better Health of Michigan

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network

HAP, Alliance Health

Humana

McLaren Health Plan

Meridian Health Plan

Molina Healthcare Michigan

Paramount Care of Michigan

Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co.

Total Health Care

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 829 daily cases of coronavirus. The total has reached 114,692.

There were 9 deaths recorded. The death toll is now at 6,632. The deaths announced today includes 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

