Coronavirus updates, Sept. 21: Zeeland Public Schools reports 1 positive COVID-19 case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Zeeland Public Schools reports 1 positive COVID-19 case

Zeeland Public Schools has reported its first case of COVID-19. The district website confirms a single positive case, but offers no other details on whether it's in a student or staff member.

The district's online dashboard lists six people currently quarantining -- which means that person could have come in direct contact with a positive case, displayed symptoms, or be following protocol of certain travel.

Newaygo High School closing Monday due to confirmed COVID-19 cases

Newaygo High School will be closed Monday, Sept. 21 due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases, according to Newaygo Public Schools (NPS) Superintendent Peggy Mathis.

Mathis said the affected individuals do not ride school buses or have family members at other NPS buildings. Thus, the elementary school and middle school will both stay open.

A decision about whether or not the high school will remain closed for the rest of the week will be made later Monday.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has stopped reporting data on cases, deaths, and testing on Sunday. Those numbers will be release with Monday's update.

Saturday's cases

In the state's Saturday update, MDHHS reported 483 daily cases of coronavirus. The total has reached 115,870.

There were 15 deaths recorded, but 12 of those were identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is now at 6,653.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

