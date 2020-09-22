Coronavirus updates, Sept. 22: Positive COVID-19 case at Roguewood Elementary in Rockford

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Sept. 22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Positive COVID-19 case at Roguewood Elementary in Rockford

Rockford Public Schools confirmed earlier this week a student at Roguewood Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 and another is presumed positive.

One classroom was placed under quarantine Monday. The last potential exposure to students and staff was Friday, Sept. 18.

All persons in close-contact with the students have been contacted and instructed to quarantine.

Monday's cases

In the state's Monday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,536 cases of COVID-19 Monday. Cases reported on Monday are a cumulative count from Sunday and Monday. This means there was an average of 768 cases per day.

The total number of cases is now 117,406.

There were 12 deaths reported, which is also from Sunday and Monday. The death toll is 6,665.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

