Coronavirus updates, Sept. 24: Grant Public Schools releases students early due to COVID-19 staff cases

Grant Public Schools releases students at half day due to COVID-19 cases

In a Facebook Post, Grant Public Schools says it's sending students home at 12:30 p.m. after learning of two more positive cases within the school system. The two newest cases are staff members, but on Wednesday, Superintendent Brett Zuver said cases were also confirmed in the middle and high school.

The school will remain closed Friday and all extracurricular programs are canceled.

Michigan House votes to shield employers from virus lawsuits

A divided Michigan House voted Wednesday to shield health providers and businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits filed by patients, employees or customers, advancing bills that majority Republicans said would give businesses more comfort to reopen and block frivolous complaints.

Opponents have said the measures would make it too tough for negligence victims to sue. Many Democrats voted against the business-backed legislation, which was sent to the GOP-led Senate for debate.

It would protect employers from liability if a worker is exposed to the COVID-19 virus during Michigan’s emergency despite the employer having substantially complied with health rules, retroactive to Jan. 1. Immunity would not apply if an employer willfully disregarded the regulations.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 705 new cases of COVID-19. The total has reached 118,615.

There were 12 new deaths recorded. The death toll is now 6,692.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

