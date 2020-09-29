Coronavirus updates, Sept. 29: Newaygo announces second resident COVID-19 death

Here are the live updates for Tuesday, Sept. 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Second COVID-19 death recorded in Newaygo County

Newaygo County has lost a second resident due to COVID-19, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced Tuesday.

The man was a Newaygo County resident and was in his 70’s. The department said he died Thursday, Sept. 24 at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.

“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”

The latest information and data regarding COVID-19 in DHD#10’s domain can be found here.

Free COVID-19 testing happening in Holland

The Michigan National Guard is once again partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human services to bring no-cost COVID-19 testing to Holland.

The testing will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Meijer located at 746 East 16th Street.

“Since March, members of the Michigan National Guard have performed more than 600 community-based missions in 81 of 83 Michigan counties as part of our state’s response to COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

On Tuesday, testing will also be done in Rogers City, Tawas City and Three Rivers.

Monday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,308 cases, which is a cumulative count from Sunday and Monday's cases. This is an average of 654 cases per day. The total is now 122,735.

There were eight deaths reported from Monday and Tuesday, making the total 6,731.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

