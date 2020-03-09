Coronavirus updates, Sept. 3: COVID-19 testing in Grand Haven extended through September

Here are the live updates for Thursday, Sept. 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

COVID-19 testing in Grand Haven extended through September

Testing for COVID-19 in Grand Haven is being extended through the month of September. In August, a partnership with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health and the City of Grand Haven, NxGen MDx established a pop-up testing site for COVID-19.

Testing will continue to take place from Sept. 1 through Sept. 29 on Tuesdays from 10 am to 5 pm at the Grand Haven Community Center located at 422 Fulton Street.

NxGen MDx COVID-19 testing is performed using a nasal swab and will be self-collected by the patient inside their vehicle while under the supervision of a medical professional.

Appointments can be made by texting "NXGENC19" to 48355 or following the link here.

Wednesday's cases

In the state's Wednesday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 524 daily cases of coronavirus today; the total is 103,710.

There were 14 deaths recorded and the death toll is now at 6,509.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

