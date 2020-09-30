Coronavirus updates, Sept. 30: State reports 1,054 daily cases, 11 deaths

Here are the live updates for Wednesday, Sept. 30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Wednesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 124,687.

There were 11 deaths recorded; the death toll is now 6,762.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Sept. 25. It shows that 95,051 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 674 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 adult patients in Michigan hospitals, 59 patients on ventilators as of Sept. 30.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here. The state is also now reporting school-related outbreaks and that data can be viewed here.

Whitmer extends state of emergency through Oct. 27

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a state of emergency, which has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, until Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

A state of emergency allows the governor to issue executive orders and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic quickly. It also mobilizes state resources to help in the fight against the virus.

Researchers find virus that causes COVID-19 in Lake Superior beach water

U of M Medical School researchers say it's the first time they know of the virus being found in lake water anywhere in the country.

Dr. Richard Melvin has been taking samples every weekend since Fourth of July and detected SARS-CoV-2 in beach water at Lake Superior the weekend of Sept. 11.

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 898 daily cases of COVID-19, making the total 123,633.

There were 20 deaths recorded, which included four from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,751.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.