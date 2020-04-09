Coronavirus updates, Sept. 4: 982 daily cases; 7 deaths

Here are the live updates for Friday, Sept. 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Friday's cases

The state reported 982 daily cases of coronavirus, making the total 105,377.

The death toll increased by seven; there have been 6,526 deaths in Michigan.

The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 28. It shows that 76,151 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 611 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 75 on ventilators, and 157 in critical care as of Sept. 3.

Michigan is reporting the number of cases at long term care facilities. That data can be seen here.

Whitmer extends COVID-19 state of emergency until Oct. 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency until Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The emergency was first declared on March 10 to allow the state to address COVID-19 by mobilizing resources and issue executive orders. It has been extended multiple times since then.

“By extending the state of emergency, we can continue the crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families, frontline workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michiganders to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and staying safe and smart," a statement from Whitmer read in part.

Thursday's cases

In the state's Thursday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 685 daily cases of coronavirus today; the total is 104,395.

There were 10 deaths recorded, 9 of those were identified during Vital Records review. The death toll is now at 6,519.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

