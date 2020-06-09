Coronavirus updates, Sept. 6: No numbers update on Sundays

Here are the live updates for Sunday, Sept. 6.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

No data on Sundays

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday it is making a change to the COVID-19 reporting schedule.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 6, data on cases, deaths and testing will be reported Monday through Saturday. MDHHS said weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

"With respect to policy matters, MDHHS focuses its review of trends on the number of reports for each date that individuals experienced the onset of symptoms and not the daily reported cases which represent the day test results were received," the health department said in a release Tuesday.

Onset date reporting is shown on the MI Safe Start Map as well the Daily Cases by Status report on the state's COVID-19 website. This reporting will not be affected by this change.

Sunday and Monday data will both be reported on Mondays, including Labor Day. This change will not affect the department’s ability to provide onset date information for COVID-19 cases.

Saturday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 838 daily cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The total has reached 106,215.

There were seven deaths recorded, but three came from a review of death certificate data. The death toll is now 6,534.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.