GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kim Mulder has worked at the daycare Cottonwood for the past 20 years.

"We take care of children that are 6 weeks old through age 12. It's for families in our community who go to work and need childcare," says Mulder.

But unlike many businesses this week, Cottonwood has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have had to have very difficult conversations with families who lost their jobs or their businesses have closed. The difficult thing with that is we are non-profit and we rely on our parents to pay in order to pay our employees." says Mulder.

In addition to those hardships, Mulder says there is confusion on whether Cottonwood is an essential business.

"We were given an email as childcare providers that we are essential workers however that was not listed by Meijer," says Mulder.

The problem was highlighted on a recent shopping trip for the daycare.

"We were told that we couldn't purchase as much as we needed. We weren't hoarding. We needed it and had to put it back so I had to run to dollar stores and try to find canned goods in order to provide the food we needed for the daycare children," says Mulder.

Mulder has reached out to Meijer and hopes the governor's office will take action.

"It's been hard and I just want that recognition for early childhood and childcare providers that you are essential workers and that your work matters," says Mulder.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.