WASHINGTON — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Monday, April 27, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Key updates:

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is adding 14 more countries to the entry ban list.

South Korea mulls reopening schools after 26th straight day under 100 new cases

China reports just 3 new virus cases, no new deaths for the 12th day in a row

There were more than 965,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 4 a.m. on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 54,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 206,000 deaths worldwide.

The global total of confirmed cases is 2.97 million.

For most, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Japan adds 14 more countries to entry ban list

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as the coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country.

Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe said.

The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May.

Japan is now under a month-long state of emergency through May 6, for now. Officials and experts are now gauging its effect and whether to extend the measure.

Fort Campbell sends soldiers to help with pandemic relief

The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has deployed about 10 soldiers from the Kentucky post to New Jersey to help with coronavirus pandemic relief there.

The post, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, said the soldiers are logistics experts assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade. They deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where they will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast.

Fort Campbell deployed on March 26 around 300 soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station; on April 14 approximately 10 soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade to the northeast region; and on April 18 around 70 soldiers from the 501st Medical Company to Boston.

South Korea mulls reopening schools

South Korea reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus, its 26th straight day below 100 as officials mulled reopening schools amid the slowing caseload.

The figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought the national totals to 10,738 cases and 243 deaths.

At least 1,044 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have also declined in recent weeks amid tightened border controls.

Using an active test-and-quarantine program, South Korea has so far managed to slow its outbreak without imposing lockdowns or business bans. But schools remain shut while providing children remote learning.

Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun during a virus meeting Monday instructed education officials to prepare measures to ensure hygiene and enforce distance between students at schools so the government could announce a timeline for reopening schools no later than early May.

China reports 3 cases, no new deaths

China reported just three new coronavirus cases Monday, and no new deaths for the 12th day in a row.

A total of 723 people remain hospitalized and just under 1,000 were being kept in isolation and under monitoring for being suspected cases or for having tested positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms.

Beijing added one additional postmortem death to its count, raising China’s overall death toll to 4,633 among 82,830 cases. Of the new cases, two were imported and one was detected in the province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

Thousands pack beaches during SoCal heat wave

A lingering heat wave lured people to Southern California beaches, rivers and trails again Sunday, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress and bring the coronavirus surging back.

Tens of thousands of people packed the sand at Newport Beach in Orange County, where residents compared weekend crowds to the Fourth of July and lifeguards reminded people to stay apart if they were in groups of six or more.

Neighboring Huntington Beach also saw big gatherings, despite the closure of parking lots and metered parking restricted along Pacific Coast Highway. Temperatures were close to 90 degrees.

Robin Ford surveyed the crush of visitors with concern.

“Unless all these people are in one household, it does look like they are not social distancing," Ford told the Orange County Register. "They could be spread out more.”

