COVID-19 risk at 'historic high,' White House task force warns states

The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned states that the U.S. is in a 'very dangerous place' right now with the risk of getting COVID-19 at a 'historic high.'

WASHINGTON — During a recent briefing for governors, the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued dire warnings and said Americans under 40 years old who saw people outside their household for Thanksgiving should assume they're infected.

In a report dated Nov. 29, the task force declared that the coronavirus "risk to all Americans is at a historic high."

"We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall," the report, obtained by multiple media outlets said.

The warnings come ahead of an expected post-Thanksgiving surge of coronavirus cases, following millions of Americans traveling around the country for the holiday.

"If you are under 40, you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household. Most likely, you will not have symptoms; however, you are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately," the task force report stressed. "If you are over 65 or have significant medical conditions and you gathered outside of your immediate household, you are at a significant risk for serious COVID infection; if you develop any symptoms, you must be tested immediately as the majority of therapeutics work best early in infection."

The U.S. has recently been reporting more than 150,000 new cases daily. The nation’s top infectious disease expert recently said that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus over the coming weeks.

