LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a 'stay home, stay safe' executive order Monday which in part means students will not be returning to school until at least April 13.

Previously, school buildings were going to reopen Monday, April 6. However, the stay-at-home order will not be lifted until April 13 -- meaning students will not be returning to school until on or after that date if the coronavirus is not contained.

RELATED: Michigan's stay at home order: What am I allowed to do?

Whitmer announced the extension during a press conference Monday morning.

“The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home,” Whitmer said during the news conference. “I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Whitmer closed all Michigan K-12 schools, including all public, private and boarding schools, earlier this month to slow the spread of COVID-19.

PREVIOUS: Whitmer orders all Michigan K-12 schools to close for 3 weeks

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website.

Last week, a memo from the Michigan Department of Education stated any time students spend learning during the mandated school closure will not count toward their required hours. Many schools switched to virtual learning, but the state clarified to superintendents there is no way to continue education during the closures.

RELATED: Michigan Dept. of Education: Learning during school closure won't count toward hours

Under state law, schools must have 75% student attendance each day in order for a district to receive full funding for that day. There is no current set up to track and verify attendance in distance learning situations that many schools have adapted.

Michigan has more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and is reporting a total of 15 deaths, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Joneigh S. Khaldun.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.