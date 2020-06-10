x
After months in hospitals, Michigan COVID-19 victim finally goes home

Dr. Ralph Wang says Curtis has “been through a lot.”
Credit: AP
In this undated photo provided by Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, John Curtis, center, is seen during a rehabilitation session at the hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich. Curtis returned to his Saginaw home on Sept. 30, 2020, after more than six months in various health-care facilities due to COVID-19. (Photo courtesy Chris Mills/Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Saginaw man is home after more than six months in health-care facilities, all related to COVID-19. Forty-four-year-old John Curtis had abdominal surgery, seizures, sepsis, paralysis and more.

His last stop for care was Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Curtis’ health was good until March when he woke up with a 104-degree fever and other problems. Curtis says his wife, Debi, has been a “good supporter” throughout the ordeal.

Doctors predict Curtis can make a nearly full recovery with more work. 

