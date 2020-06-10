After months in hospitals, Michigan COVID-19 victim finally goes home

Dr. Ralph Wang says Curtis has “been through a lot.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Saginaw man is home after more than six months in health-care facilities, all related to COVID-19. Forty-four-year-old John Curtis had abdominal surgery, seizures, sepsis, paralysis and more.

His last stop for care was Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Dr. Ralph Wang says Curtis has “been through a lot.”

Curtis’ health was good until March when he woke up with a 104-degree fever and other problems. Curtis says his wife, Debi, has been a “good supporter” throughout the ordeal.

Doctors predict Curtis can make a nearly full recovery with more work.

