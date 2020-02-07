COVID-19 testing events in Allegan County

No lab orders are necessary and a translator will be on site.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Starting Thursday, July 2, the Allegan County Health Department is putting on a series of COVID-19 drive-thru testing events across the county. This is not the antibody test.

The test are available to individuals of any age, regardless of symptoms. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental or legal guardian consent.

No lab orders are necessary and a translator will be on site.

The testing events will be hosted on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the following areas:

July 2 at Fennville Elementary School located at 8 Memorial Dr. in Fennville.

July 9 at Hamilton High School located at 4911 136th Ave. in Hamilton.

July 16 at Wayland Union Schools located at 870 E. Superior St. in Wayland.

July 23 at Plainwell Middle School located at 720 Brigham St., in Plainwell.

July 30 at Otsego Middle School located at 540 Washington St. in Otsego.

August 6 at Allegan High School located at 1560 Lincoln Rd. in Allegan.

Individuals in need of transportation can call Allegan County Transportation (ACT) at (269) 673-4229 before 12 p.m. the day before the desired event. There is no charge.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.