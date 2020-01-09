Public Health Muskegon County, Mercy Health opens COVID-19 testing site

The testing will happened at the Mercy Health Lakes Village in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Public Health Muskegon County and Mercy Health Muskegon have partnered together to open a COVID-19 testing location in Norton Shores.

The diagnostic testing will take place at Mercy Health Lakes Village, located at 6401 Prairie Street. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drive-thru testing, as well as walk-up appointments, will be available.

Those who need a test are asked to order it through their primary care provider. Mercy Health testing site staff will then contact the individual to schedule a time to be tested.

Results of tests are typically available via MyChart patient portal within 48-72 hours after the test is administered. To sign up for a MyChart account, visit MercyHealth.com/MyChart.

Insurance will be billed, but there will be no additional cost to anyone being tested.

Please bring an ID or something with address printed, such as a bill. Testing will be available to minors under 18 with parent or guardian consent.

"As school resumes and more employers are seeking testing for their employees, this added location will help to curb growing needs for testing," said Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer at Mercy Health Muskegon. "Our staff is working closely with school administrators and employers to coordinate testing for those who need it."

Find more information about the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan at Michigan.gov/coronavirus.

