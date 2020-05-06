No-cost COVID-19 testing offered at six new sites in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan National Guard along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments are offering free testing for COVID-19 in Holland, Ferndale, Battle Creek, Sturgis, Allegan, and Petoskey.
These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.
"Expanded testing is a critical component of our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage Michigan's economy," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "
The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission.
Locations for each testing site include:
- Allegan
Allegan County Health Services
3255 122nd Ave. Allegan, MI 49010
Saturday Only: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Battle Creek
Kellogg Community College Field House
450 North Ave. Battle Creek, MI 49017
Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Holland
West Ottawa High School
3600 152nd Ave. Holland, MI 49424
Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Ferndale
Royal Oak Twp Recreation Department
21272 Mendota Ave. Ferndale, MI 48220
Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Petoskey
Odawa Casino
1760 Lears Rd. Petoskey, MI 49770
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sturgis
Doyle Community Center
310 N. Franks Ave. Sturgis, MI 49091
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday: noon – 5 p.m.
Thursday the state of Michigan reported 206 new cases of COVID-1 bringing the total to 58,241.
The death toll increased by 25 and the total is now 5,595. The deaths announced include 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
