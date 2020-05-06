No-cost COVID-19 testing offered at six new sites in Michigan

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan National Guard along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments are offering free testing for COVID-19 in Holland, Ferndale, Battle Creek, Sturgis, Allegan, and Petoskey.

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

"Expanded testing is a critical component of our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage Michigan's economy," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "

The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission.

Locations for each testing site include:

Allegan

Allegan County Health Services

3255 122nd Ave. Allegan, MI 49010

Saturday Only: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kellogg Community College Field House

450 North Ave. Battle Creek, MI 49017

Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West Ottawa High School

3600 152nd Ave. Holland, MI 49424

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Royal Oak Twp Recreation Department

21272 Mendota Ave. Ferndale, MI 48220

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Odawa Casino

1760 Lears Rd. Petoskey, MI 49770

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Doyle Community Center

310 N. Franks Ave. Sturgis, MI 49091

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon – 5 p.m.

Thursday the state of Michigan reported 206 new cases of COVID-1 bringing the total to 58,241.

The death toll increased by 25 and the total is now 5,595. The deaths announced include 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

