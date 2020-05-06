x
coronavirus

No-cost COVID-19 testing offered at six new sites in Michigan

These drive-through sites will be offering tests at no cost to the public both Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.
Credit: Michigan National Guard
Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from various units conduct COVID-19 testing at the D. J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans, Marquette, Michigan, May 7, 2020. The Michigan National Guard was asked to assist in the testing employees to ensure the safety of both the members and employees in the home. As of May, 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVD-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. Response missions include food distribution, screening operations, supply and logistics management, and alternate care facility support. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan National Guard along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan State Police, and local health departments are offering free testing for COVID-19 in Holland, Ferndale, Battle Creek, Sturgis, Allegan, and Petoskey. 

"Expanded testing is a critical component of our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage Michigan's economy," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. " 

The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are currently assigned to support the community testing mission.  

Locations for each testing site include:

  • Allegan
    Allegan County Health Services
    3255 122nd Ave. Allegan, MI 49010
    Saturday Only: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Battle Creek
    Kellogg Community College Field House
    450 North Ave. Battle Creek, MI 49017
    Saturday & Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Holland
    West Ottawa High School
    3600 152nd Ave. Holland, MI 49424
    Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Ferndale
    Royal Oak Twp Recreation Department
    21272 Mendota Ave. Ferndale, MI 48220
    Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Petoskey
    Odawa Casino
    1760 Lears Rd. Petoskey, MI 49770
    Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sturgis
    Doyle Community Center
    310 N. Franks Ave. Sturgis, MI 49091
    Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Sunday: noon – 5 p.m.

Thursday the state of Michigan reported 206 new cases of COVID-1 bringing the total to 58,241.

The death toll increased by 25 and the total is now 5,595. The deaths announced include 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

