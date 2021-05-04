COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held for Deaf, DeafBlind & Hard of Hearing communities in GR

The clinics will have ASL interpreters and many other communication accommodations so that all who come will have effective communication access.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services (D&HHS) in Grand Rapids is partnering with the Kent County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics for members of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing communities.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinics and will be available by appointment.

The clinics will have ASL interpreters and many other communication accommodations, including Pocket Talkers, so that all who come will have effective communication access while receiving their vaccine.

Both clinics will be held at Kent County’s South Clinic, located at 4700 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Kentwood. The first clinic is scheduled for May 10. The second clinic, at which recipients will receive their second dose, is scheduled for June 3.

D&HHS is also inviting people living in the same household as someone who is Deaf, DeafBlind or Hard of Hearing to get vaccinated at the clinic at the same time.

Those interested in an appointment can contact D&HHS Advocacy Specialist Jessica Oliver in the following ways:

- Video Phone - 616-828-0186

- Telephone - 616-732-7358, ext 204

- Email - advocacy@deafhhs.org

