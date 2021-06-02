Volunteers launch website to compile Michigan COVID-19 vaccine information

"We just want everyone in Michigan to have access to all the information available to them, we want to bring them clarity, regardless of vaccine availability."

A group of growing volunteers are compiling up to date information to help ease the COVID-19 vaccination process, one that's been slower than expected as demand far outweighs supply.

"Our biggest goal is simply to bring clarity," said Aarti Narayanan, one of VaccineMI.com's coordinators.

Narayanan has spent the last few weeks trying to schedule a vaccination for her dad, who is currently eligible under state guidelines. When she saw an effort in California to compile vaccine information, she realized it was something she wanted to bring to Michigan.

"It turns out some other Michiganders had the same idea," said Narayanan in an interview Friday.

Narayanan, who is a data analyst, and a small team of people who'd never met before, started to build the site, working around their day jobs.

"We all kind of come from different industries and backgrounds, but many of us had some software skills which were useful and standing up the site," Narayanan said.

The site is still in its infancy, Narayanan says, but its updated routinely based on information that the group of volunteers gather in phone calls to health departments and hospitals. The site also pulls information on clinics from the state and counties websites.

West Michigan health departments and health systems launched VaccinateWestMi.com early in the rollout to coordinate information across vaccine partners. The state has also created a landing page for vaccine information.

But, there are gaps in the rollout and questions that VaccineMi.com is hoping to answer. Especially considering that navigating the many websites and waitlists isn't doable for many.

"I am a person who is very online who has a lot of patience for navigating through multiple websites, and I also have the time to do it. That's a significant issue here," Narayanan said.

As a community-driven effort, Narayanan says, the hope is just to make as much information available in one place as possible.

"It'll probably take some time before a lot of initiatives align, but we just saw an immediate opportunity to help because all this information is so fragmented," said Narayanan.

"We know that the government officials, the healthcare officials, the frontline workers are working as hard as they can to solve these problems. So, it's hard to point any one finger in any specific direction, but anything we can do to help kind of ease that confusion, we're going to do."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.