COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7., reported in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — The first case of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, has been identified in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH).

OCDPH said it was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Wednesday of the confirmed case.

The individual is younger than 20 years of age and had no known travel history, OCDPH said in a press release.

"The case is in isolation with close contacts identified. Additional measures take place when a variant is identified or even suspected, such as a strict 14-day quarantine and an extended contact tracing timeframe," said OCDPH Medical Director Dr. Heidel. "With the case not having any travel history and the variant being highly transmissible, we are urging all people take extra precautions to avoid infection and furthering the spread of the virus."

The COVID-19 variant, known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has been detected in many countries and states. Health officials have previously expressed concern over the variant due to its increased transmissibility. OCDPH said B.1.1.7 is approximately 50% more transmissible, which could lead to faster spread of the virus and potentially increase the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention variant data, 3,701 B.1.17 cases are reported nationwide, with 562 of those from Michigan as of March 11, 2021. It has been reported in Muskegon, Kalamazoo County, Calhoun County, and Kent County.

